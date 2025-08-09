Shedeur Sanders didn't take long to make his mark in his preseason debut during the Cleveland Browns' matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders got the start on Friday evening, hoping to impress the coaching staff as he competes for the starting job in the regular season. Cleveland's quarterback room has him, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Huntley, Kenny Pickett, and an injured Deshaun Watson.

Sanders had a nice scramble for 10 yards in the first quarter, showcasing his ability to run with the ball. It took until the start of the second quarter for him to pull off his first passing touchdown. He found Kaden Davis in the end zone, firing a sharp seven-yard pass to get the Browns' first points of the game.

Shedeur Sanders finds Kaden Davis for his first ever NFL TD 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/g9WEyp1Rnh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2025

What's next for Shedeur Sanders, Browns

It was an impressive highlight for Shedeur Sanders to have in his preseason debut with the Browns.

Sanders is most certainly a long-term project for the franchise after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He stands out as an intriguing talent after concluding his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes.

His final campaign in college ended on a high note. He went 9-4 in the 13 games he played in, completing 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. This helped Colorado have their best season since 2016 but lost 36-14 to the BYU Cougars in the Alama Bowl to end the season.

Cleveland will have a lot to look forward if Sanders can continue creating highlights in the preseason. This may prompt even more conversations on the quality of his talent, which could cement his case for the Browns' starting job.

After their preseason opener against the Panthers, the Browns will prepare for their remaining matchups. They face the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.