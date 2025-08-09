At this point in his career, Xander Bogaerts is an essential piece of the San Diego Padres' roster. However, the shortstop's time with the Boston Red Sox is what fans know him for. After an injury scare almost took Bogaerts out of San Diego's lineup, he has recaptured some of that magic. With Red Sox manager Alex Cora in town, Bogaerts got together with him and Jose Iglesias.

Cora and Boston kick off a weekend series against Bogaerts and the Padres on Friday night. Despite the fierce competition expected, both sides put their animosity aside to grab dinner together and catch up. Both Iglesias and Bogaerts played under Cora when they were with the Red Sox and maintain their relationship as they moved on to their new teams.

Cora has former players spread out across the league, and most have nothing but nice things to say about him. Despite the drama between Boston's leader and Rafael Devers earlier this season, Cora's reputation remains intact. That didn't stop him from having fun with Bogaerts, though. According to Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey, Cora appreciates Bogaerts' new contract.

“It’s great, because now he pays for dinner,” Cora said. “He has a lot of money.”

The Red Sox did everything they could to retain Bogaerts when he was a free agent in 2023. However, the former All-Star could not turn down an 11-year, $280 million offer from the Padres. He was the third member of the Red Sox's trio of him, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr. to move on from the team. However, he was essentially to Boston's last two championships.

As nice as reconnecting with a past manager is, both Bogaerts and Iglesias would like to sweep Cora at Petco Park this weekend. Both the Padres and Red Sox are second in their divisions, breathing down the necks of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively. Getting a few wins against a fellow contender could go a long way.