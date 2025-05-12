Carter Verhaeghe, once a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, delivered a statement goal in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, helping the Florida Panthers secure a 2-0 victory over Toronto. The win evened the series at 2-2, and Verhaeghe's goal added a layer of sweet revenge against the team that originally drafted him back in 2013.

Despite being selected 82nd overall by Toronto, the 29-year-old forward never played an NHL game for the Maple Leafs. On Sunday, he made that history sting a little more.

Early in the first period, Verhaeghe capitalized on a power-play opportunity. Matthew Tkachuk sent a sharp cross-ice pass that found Verhaeghe at the perfect spot. He ripped a one-timer past goaltender Joseph Woll, opening the scoring for Florida and setting the tone for the game. His goal marked his fourth of the postseason and his fifth career playoff goal against Toronto, a rare achievement that places him in elite company.

Scoring five playoff goals against the team that drafted you is no small feat. Verhaeghe now joins an exclusive list of players who have haunted their original teams in the postseason. Reggie Leach scored 10 goals against the Boston Bruins, while Bobby Holik netted 8 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Valeri Nichushkin and Daniel Cleary each had 7 against the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, respectively. Jude Drouin also scored 7 against the Montreal Canadiens, while Michael Ryder had 6 against the same team. Martin Gelinas rounded out the list with 6 playoff goals against the Los Angeles Kings.

Verhaeghe’s early strike was just the beginning of Florida's strong performance. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky delivered a flawless game, stopping all 23 shots he faced for his fifth career playoff shutout. His steady presence between the pipes frustrated the Maple Leafs, who failed to find any offensive rhythm. Toronto struggled to create quality scoring chances, and when they did, Bobrovsky was there to shut the door.

The Panthers continued to pressure the Leafs, maintaining defensive discipline and shutting down Toronto's top scorers. Florida's physicality and aggressive forecheck limited the Maple Leafs’ opportunities to build any momentum. Sam Bennett added an insurance goal in the third period, sealing the 2-0 win and sending the series back to Toronto with everything tied up.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs will look to regroup and find answers to Florida's suffocating defense. For Verhaeghe, it’s another chance to show his former team exactly what they missed out on. As it stands, the Panthers have the momentum, and Verhaeghe’s revenge tour is just getting started.