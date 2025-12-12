While she is a heel, former Women's Champion Nia Jax has opened up and heaped praise on WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. In a rare sight, Jax broke character to openly praise Green and her work ethic.

Recently, Green appeared in a live interview session with Chris Van Vliet, where she openly complimented Jax and hoped for her to see it. The video ended up on Jax's social media profile, where she decided to address it.

“I love Chelsea!” Jax raved. “Our locker room WORKHORSE!! Doing all the media and working every single show: NXT, RAW, SD, AAA! She deserves all the props.”

While Jax has always been one of the top names in the women's division, Green has worked her way up. Previously part of the NXT roster, Green later departed WWE only to return a few years later. Starting at the bottom of the card, Green worked her way to the top. A part of several iconic storylines and matches, Green recently defeated Giulia to win her second women's US title.

She was recently part of AAA Alianzas on November 22, teaming with Ethan Page to defend their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship against Lola Vice and Mr Iguana.

Update on Chelsea Green's WWE status

Last month, an update emerged on Chelsea Green's WWE future. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Green had signed a five-year extension earlier in 2025. She was previously on a three-year contract, which she had signed in 2023.

Her contract has now been extended, and the report indicates that WWE officials had already offered Green an extension before its expiry at the end of the year. It is reported that she signed the new contract in January 2025, which will extend her tenure with the company until at least 2030.