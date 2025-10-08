Sergei Bobrovsky is already well on his way to becoming an NHL Hall of Famer, regardless of any more NHL records he sets with the Florida Panthers. The Russian netminder has already led his team to back-to-back Stanley Cups and has won two Vezina Trophies. There is also an argument that he should've won at least one, if not two, Conn Smythe Trophies in the Panthers' back-to-back wins. However, he also entered some more elite company with his win on opening night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

That's another season-opening win for @FlaPanthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Only four goaltenders in NHL history have recorded more. #NHLFaceOff #NHLStats: https://t.co/zkMxftp7Zf pic.twitter.com/TXgr44Phc9 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The names he tied already include some legends in Jacques Plante and Henrik Lundqvist, and it wouldn't be too surprising if he one day passes or at least ties Martin Brodeur, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Curtis Joseph for the top of this list. While it is an obscure stat that is only possible with a winning team in front of you, the company at the top is hard to argue with.

Article Continues Below

Bobrovsky is in the final year of a seven-year, $70 million contract he signed with the Panthers before the 2019-20 season. It was initially a couple of tough years for the netminder, as questions started to rise about the contract and if the Panthers had made a mistake by spending so much of their cap space on a reliable goaltender. However, no one is saying that after his performance over the past three seasons.

It seems like Bobrovsky is only getting better with age, as he saved his best postseason performance for last year's run. He owned a 2.20 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 23 games, which was his best GAA output and one point off tying his best save percentage mark.

It'll take another remarkable performance from Bobrovsky for the Panthers to stay at the top this season, with Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov battling injuries. If opening night was any indication, Sergei Bobrovsky is up to the task.