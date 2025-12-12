John Cena is set to take part in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. However, just hours before the bout, several new rumors have emerged surrounding certain planned surprises for the event.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite recently noted that the Stamford-based promotion has plans to make Cena's retirement match action-packed and filled with surprises as a festive treat for the fans.

After missing out on the last Saturday Night's Main Event, it has now been reported that Jesse Ventura will be making his return on Dec. 13, 2025, in some capacity. According to PWInsider, CM Punk and Joe Hendry are also expected to be a part of the show.

While no confirmed update was shared, there have been rumors about Donald Trump's attendance ever since Washington, D.C., was announced as the location. However, as of this writing, there has been no confirmation surrounding it.

After over two decades in the business, Cena is now all set to hang up his boots.

Full match card for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, including John Cena's last match

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is scheduled to take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Currently, four matches have been announced. Oba Femi recently defeated Ricky Saints to earn his opportunity against Cody Rhodes at the event, while Sol Ruca was particularly selected to go against Bayley.

Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater's recent performances and chemistry also earned them a match against the current tag-team champions, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.