We now have our best look at WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as their characters in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

A lot of promotional material has dropped for the upcoming movie, including character posters that give the best look at Akuma and Guille, who are played by former WWE rivals Reigns and Rhodes, respectively.

First posters for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as Guile and Akuma in the live-action ‘STREET FIGHTER’ movie. In theaters on October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/NxjIgQj5hU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, Rhodes' Guille has the iconic hairstyle that has become synonymous with the character. Reigns, meanwhile, almost looks unrecognizable as Akuma. The character has long red hair and matching red eyes.

PUSH START. Here’s a sneak peek of #StreetFighterMovie, hitting theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/6GLI0GnXIB — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

A short teaser trailer was also unveiled, and it shows Rhodes and Reigns in action as their characters. Expect them to cross paths in the movie as they have in the squared circle.

WWE rivals Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes star in the Street Fighter movie

While they are co-stars in Street Fighter, Reigns and Rhodes were heated rivals in WWE. They had two WrestleMania matches, facing at the 39th and 40th installments of the annual event.

Their feud began after Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble, and he would challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship as a result.

He would not win their first WrestleMania encounter. Rhodes would fight his way back to the mountain top in 2024, once again winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40.

This time, Rhodes would beat Reigns, ending his 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. They have not faced each other since, but they did team up at Bad Blood in October 2024. The following year, they would be part of the same team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Now, the door may have been opened for a third WrestleMania encounter. Additionally, they will likely face off in the Street Fighter movie at some point.

Street Fighter is directed by Kitao Sakurai, and the script was penned by Dalan Musson. Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and Callina Lang will star in it.