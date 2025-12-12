The Denver Nuggets continued their strong road performance on Thursday night, defeating the Sacramento Kings 136-105 at Golden 1 Center in a game that showcased both efficiency and focus. After a quiet stretch of eight days with only one game, Denver came out ready, leaving no doubt about their professionalism and preparation.

The Serbian star Nikola Jokic led the charge, scoring 36 points in just 29:03 minutes while connecting on 14-of-16 shots, including 12-of-14 from inside the arc. He also contributed 12 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals, falling just short of a triple-double.

“We were like very professional,” the 30-year-old center said postgame, commenting on his team's performance. “We played the right way from the beginning. We didn’t have any, I’m going to say, stupid mistakes, or stupid tries, turnovers.”

Jokic's primary matchup was rookie Maxime Raynaud, who, along with the injured Drew Eubanks, couldn't really slow down the Nuggets’ MVP.

Supporting Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, and added two assists in under 19 minutes off the bench. Together, Denver’s centers combined for an incredible 21-of-23 from the field. Jamal Murray contributed nine assists while scoring 11 points, providing consistent playmaking despite a 4-of-13 shooting night.

The Nuggets’ bench also made a notable impact, scoring a combined 50 points. Peyton Watson and Cam Johnson combined for 37 points between them, while Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11 points, his eighth consecutive game with double-digit scoring. Bruce Brown chipped in seven assists, and Jalen Pickett provided additional energy off the bench. The depth allowed Denver’s starters to rest without losing momentum, a strategy that proved successful in maintaining their franchise-record 11-game road winning streak.

Denver outscored Sacramento 41-26 in the first quarter and steadily won every subsequent quarter. The Kings, missing star players Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, were unable to keep pace. Russell Westbrook put up 17 points for Sacramento, while three other players reached 15 points each, but the team never threatened the Nuggets’ lead. Denver capitalized on loose rebounds and forced missed three-pointers, converting transition opportunities efficiently.

Next up, the Nuggets head home for a four-game series starting Monday against the Houston Rockets.