The Florida Panthers are once again Stanley Cup champions, beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games on Tuesday evening.

However, the Cats head into a crucial offseason, with several key free agents. That includes Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sam Bennett.

While it may be difficult to re-sign them all, Panthers GM Bill Zito fully believes it's possible, as he told TSN after the victory.

“I think we can bring them all back,” Zito said.

The TSN panel hinted that Florida may have to give the trio hometown discounts, but Zito refused to speak on that matter. Marchand, Ekblad, and Bennett are all very important pieces to this Panthers group, and there's no doubt they will want to run it back as the Cats eye a three-peat.

Article Continues Below
More Florida Panthers News
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Brad Marchand’s 8-word admission after Panthers’ Stanley Cup victory will scare rest of the NHLOwen Crisafulli ·
Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, presents Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) the Conn Smythe Trophy after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ Sam Bennett drops truth bomb on winning Conn Smythe TrophyColin Gallant ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with his teamates after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers pull off dominant Stanley Cup Final history vs. OilersMalik Brown ·
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Sergei Bobrovsky pours heart out to Panthers teammates after Stanley Cup winYasmin Edañol ·
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) hoist the Stanley Cup after game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Matthew Tkachuk confidently declares Panthers a dynasty after Stanley Cup Final winOwen Crisafulli ·
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with his teamates after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ Roberto Luongo trolls Brad Marchand after Stanley Cup winAlex House ·

Marchand was arguably the best trade deadline acquisition in NHL history. The former Boston Bruin just scored six goals in the Stanley Cup Finals and produced the goods for the entire playoffs. Aside from his on-ice production, Marchand is also a phenomenal leader. He's been loved by the Panthers, and they wouldn't be champs without him.

Ekblad, meanwhile, has been one of the best defencemen in the league for years, and all he's ever known is Florida. They drafted him in 2014, and he's been a fixture on their blue line ever since. Ekblad is an irreplaceable piece for the Cats.

As for Bennett, he may be hated by opponents, but the Canadian is a guy you love to have on your roster. Bennett was fantastic in the playoffs, putting up 22 points en route to the Conn Smythe. He scored 15 goals and tallied seven helpers. The veteran does it all for the Panthers, even though he's labeled as a dirty player across the league.

Florida has some big moves to make this summer in order to solidify a Stanley Cup roster for 2025-26, but their GM is confident they can run it back with this same group.