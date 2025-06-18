The Florida Panthers are once again Stanley Cup champions, beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games on Tuesday evening.

However, the Cats head into a crucial offseason, with several key free agents. That includes Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sam Bennett.

While it may be difficult to re-sign them all, Panthers GM Bill Zito fully believes it's possible, as he told TSN after the victory.

“I think we can bring them all back,” Zito said.

The TSN panel hinted that Florida may have to give the trio hometown discounts, but Zito refused to speak on that matter. Marchand, Ekblad, and Bennett are all very important pieces to this Panthers group, and there's no doubt they will want to run it back as the Cats eye a three-peat.

Marchand was arguably the best trade deadline acquisition in NHL history. The former Boston Bruin just scored six goals in the Stanley Cup Finals and produced the goods for the entire playoffs. Aside from his on-ice production, Marchand is also a phenomenal leader. He's been loved by the Panthers, and they wouldn't be champs without him.

Ekblad, meanwhile, has been one of the best defencemen in the league for years, and all he's ever known is Florida. They drafted him in 2014, and he's been a fixture on their blue line ever since. Ekblad is an irreplaceable piece for the Cats.

As for Bennett, he may be hated by opponents, but the Canadian is a guy you love to have on your roster. Bennett was fantastic in the playoffs, putting up 22 points en route to the Conn Smythe. He scored 15 goals and tallied seven helpers. The veteran does it all for the Panthers, even though he's labeled as a dirty player across the league.

Florida has some big moves to make this summer in order to solidify a Stanley Cup roster for 2025-26, but their GM is confident they can run it back with this same group.