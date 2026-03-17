The Packers are set to honor a franchise legend in a huge way. Per a statement by the team, Green Bay is set to honor former Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan by installing his name in a place of honor on Lambeau Field's northeast façade. Harlan passed away on March 5th at the age of 89 due to respiratory issues.

The exterior of Lambeau Field features tributes to Green Bay Packers legends, including Pro Football Hall of Fame players, coaches, and contributors, along with the team’s retired numbers displayed prominently. Harlan will be recognized separately in the stadium’s northeast corner, where his name will be added alongside former general manager Ted Thompson, who was honored in 2021 for his impact on the franchise.

Packers President and CEO Ed Policy spoke about the honor in a statement, saying, “I had the opportunity to share with the Harlan family last week that we will be adding Bob's name to the northeast corner of the Lambeau Field façade. Bob was integral in remaking Lambeau into an iconic and revered stadium, and it is fitting that his name will be forever recognized as one of the most important leaders in Packers history.”

He added, “Bob relentlessly dedicated himself to our organization and we are grateful for all he did.”

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Kevin Harlan, legendary broadcaster and son of Bob Harlan, spoke a statement about how it feels for his father to be honored by the organization.

“Our dad had incredible respect for the incomparable history of the Green Bay Packers. The honor of having his name among the legends of this franchise, names that symbolize the greatest in pro football history, is the most treasured of his career…Our hearts are filled with enormous gratitude. We extend our sincere appreciation to Ed Policy and the entire Packers organization for this honor beyond measure.”

Harlan presided over immense success for the Green Bay Packers organization. After joining the franchise in 1971, he rose to become president and CEO in 1989 and remained in that role until retiring in 2008. During his leadership, Green Bay experienced a sustained run of success on the field, highlighted by a Super Bowl XXXI victory and one of the league’s best overall records from the early 1990s through the mid-2000s, along with more than a decade of consistent winning seasons.

Off the field, his most impactful contribution came through the nearly $300 million renovation of Lambeau Field, a project that strengthened the franchise’s long-term financial stability. Harlan's honor will occur during the 2026 season.