The Phoenix Suns are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. They did not have many expectations as a team, but have soared in the postseason discussion. The best player on the team is Devin Booker, but the emergence of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks has been invaluable to their postseason chances. However, Dillon Brooks has had some off-court issues pop up recently.

Brooks was arrested due to a DUI charge recently, but TMZ is reporting that Brooks is also facing a reckless driving charge from two months prior. He was reportedly going 85 in a 45 and faces two misdemeanors and already has a court date planned in early April. The fact that he has that charge and a DUI arrest means that he will likely face disciplinary action by both the Suns and the NBA.

On March 6th, Brooks was pulled over for allegedly driving while high, with the officer saying it “smelled like a dispensary.” The 30-year-old was brought in and had his mug shot taken for the incident. It is unclear if he will face any criminal charges for the DUI, but it comes right after the criminal charges were already filed for his criminal driving incident.

In the incident report of the reckless driving incident, the officer wrote that he was “concerned about the extreme risk of a catastrophic collision or the vehicle striking a pedestrian.” He continued that any collision at Brooks’ speed could’ve led to multiple “fatalities” or serious injuries.

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This all happened in the early mornings of January 12th, following the Suns' 112-93 win over the Washington Wizards. Brooks scored 16 points on five-of-14 shooting in the game.

“Several businesses in the area were open and operating,” the report stated. “A collision at such speeds could have resulted in multiple fatalities or serious physical injuries.”

The body cam footage shows an officer approaching Brooks' car after pulling him over. When Brooks asked whether he had been pulled over for speeding, the officer confirmed that it was. After a couple of minutes, the officer emerged from his vehicle and informed Brooks that he was being cited for reckless driving, noting that exceeding the speed limit by more than 21 miles per hour was considered reckless.