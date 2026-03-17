With star Maxx Crosby now back all in with the Las Vegas Raiders after the trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through, the defensive end would go through the events of what happened. As the trade involving Crosby with the Raiders and Ravens collapsed, he would give insight into meeting general manager Eric DeCosta and what he thought throughout the talks.

Crosby would speak on his podcast “The Rush with Maxx” about what happened when he went to do his physical and met DeCosta and Baltimore's new head coach, Jesse Minter. Right from the get-go, when meeting with DeCosta and Minter, Crosby said that the “energy was a little bit off.”

“You can just tell the energy was a little bit off, and the GM was standing like in the hall, like, in the room next to me, and that was the first time I seen him. In my head, this is a whirlwind. I'm so excited, fired up. This is a new opportunity. And you can just tell the energy was off. I dapped him up. He had a blank face. I'm not thinking anything of it. Maybe he's just different,” Crosby said.

Maxx Crosby says on @TheRushWithMaxx that he didn’t see #Ravens GM Eric DeCosta or HC Jesse Minter during the first 5 hours of his visit, and when he finally met with DeCosta, the energy felt off. DeCosta then informed him they had concerns about his medicals. “I was thinking in… pic.twitter.com/TLvxOQH9w2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2026

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Raiders' Maxx Crosby on the WTF moment he had with the Ravens

While there had been rumors about Crosby and what happened with the Ravens and Raiders, he spoke about how DeCosta spoke to him about the concerns with his physical, leading to the 28-year-old having an NSFW moment in his head.

“They sit me down on the couch,” Crosby continued. “He's [DeCosta] like, ‘Man, I don't know how to say this, but one of our doctors has concerns with the results and whatever, like with your knee, like some of them are concerned about the future,' and ‘we really want you, and this is what it is. But we're just gonna have to get more and more opinions.' The first thought in my head, I was terrified, because I'm thinking in my head, like, what the f***.”

At any rate, Crosby is back with Las Vegas and is looking to help turn them around.