The Florida Panthers took a 2-0 series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, winning 5-0. The Panthers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. More impressive is the fact that they once again crushed on the road.

The Panthers also made history in their dominating win. They passed the 2021-2022 Colorado Avalanche for the most road goals in the first nine road games of a single postseason, per SportsNet. The Avalanche held the record with 41; Florida has 43. Incidentally, that Colorado team would go on to win the Stanley Cup, for what that is worth.

This win came on the heels of handling the home Hurricanes in Game 1, winning 5-2.

Their road domination actually dates back to the last series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In Game 5 and Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Panthers won both games 6-1. So, over their last four road games, the Panthers have outscored their opponents by a whopping 22-4 score.

Not all of the news is good, though, for Florida.

During the first period, team leader Sam Reinhart left with an undisclosed injury. He was ruled out for the game shortly afterward. Reinhart led all Panthers players in scoring this year with 81 points on 39 goals and 42 assists. He has also been among the best players this postseason, with four goals and seven assists through 13 games.

Gustav Forsling got the scoring started on Thursday, helping Florida take the crowd out of it just over a minute into the game. Ten minutes later, Matthew Tkachuk got into the act, making it 2-0. Then Sam Bennett scored one of his two goals, silencing the building.

Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky was a rock in the net once again. This was Bobrovsky's fourth shutout of these playofBeforer to last season's Stanley Cup run, ‘Bob' had a grand total of one postseason shutout.

If the Florida Panthers keep playing like this, hockey fans are staring at two-time Stanley Cup champions. The Hurricanes will look to get into the series in Game 3 in Florida on Saturday.