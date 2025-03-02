Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones made no secret about the fact that he's tired of the losing and doesn't want to wait for the club to turn around their fortunes. But with a massive contract and considerable cap hit, finding a team to take him on was going to prove difficult.

But in a stunning development, it appears as though Jones could soon be getting his wish. Per multiple reports, Jones found himself on the verge of being dealt to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers – and now, the move has become official.

The Panthers are acquiring Jones along with a 2026 fourth round draft selection and in return are sending their 2026 first round draft pick along with goaltender Spencer Knight.

The Blackhawks will also be retaining $2.5 million of Jones' salary for each of the next five seasons.

Jones has played in 42 games this season, scoring seven goals with 20 assists along with a -18 rating.

New Panthers defenseman Seth Jones wasn't prepared to remain in Chicago

Just days ago, Jones said that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, via NHL.com.

I’ve been here the last four years through probably the darkest times the Blackhawks have seen for a while,” Jones said. “I think things are moving up, they are moving forward. But I think my timeline might be different than Kyle (Davidson, Blackhawks general manager) and Norm’s (Maciver, associate GM) and the Blackhawks.

“There’s nothing against anybody. I’m not holding it against anybody what they decided to do here. Sometimes it’s not in everyone’s plans.”

Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets, he played the first several years of his NHL career in Ohio before being acquired by the Blackhawks and then signed to a massive extension by former Chicago general manager Stan Bowman.