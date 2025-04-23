The Florida Panthers saw Matthew Tkachuk return to the ice on Tuesday night. Florida did not have Tkachuk on the ice for the second half of the season. He picked up an injury with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

However, he showed little to no rust on Tuesday night. He scored his first goal in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period. He made a nifty move in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the puck home and make it 4-1.

However, this was not all the Panthers star had in store. He scored a second goal later in the period. This goal required some work from the puck, as Tkachuk shot it into a sea of skates. It appears the puck glanced off Vasilevskiy's pad and in from a replay angle.

Related Florida Panthers NewsArticle continues below
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose.
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk returns from injury in Game 1 vs. Lightning
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) looks on after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ Paul Maurice provides Matthew Tkachuk latest before Stanley Cup defense
Panthers Lightning, Panthers Lightning prediction, Panthers Lightning pick, Panthers Lightning odds, stanley cup playoffs odds
Panthers vs. Lightning Game 1 prediction, odds, pick for Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025

For the most part, the Panthers have dominated play in Game 1. The Panthers scored twice in the first period to give them a 2-1 lead. Florida scored another three goals in the second to put some distance between them and Tampa. Lightning star Brayden Point has scored a goal to bring the score to 5-2.

The Panthers hoped Tkachuk could provide an instant impact. So far, he has certainly lived up to the billing. If this continues, Florida is going to be a force in the postseason once again. And that's a terrifying thought for other Eastern Conference Stanley Cup contenders to wrestle with.