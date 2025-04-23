The Florida Panthers listed Matthew Tkachuk as a game-time decision on Tuesday night. The Panthers prepared to face the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of their series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And they hoped to have the star winger back in the fold.

The time for a decision has arrived. And Florida's hope has been granted. Tkachuk is playing in Game 1 against the Lightning, according to Panthers reporter Colby Guy. Florida's star winger skated on the second line with Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich in warmups. This is Tkachuk's first appearance since the 4 Nations Faceoff in February.

Tkachuk skated for Team USA at the 4 Nations in February. However, he suffered an injury before the 4 Nations Final against Canada. Following the tournament, the Panthers placed Tkachuk on injured reserve.

Florida remained in the playoff hunt without their star winger. The Panthers traded for Brad Marchand to bolster a top-six group in need of reinforcement. Unfortunately, other injuries caught up to the defending Stanley Cup champions. Florida finished the season third in the Atlantic Division one year after winning it.

The Panthers drew their intrastate rival Tampa Bay Lightning for the first round. These teams met in the first round of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tkachuk and the Panthers eliminated the Lightning in five games. They went on to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Tkachuk has established himself as a star since a trade from the Calgary Flames in 2022. The 27-year-old scored 40 goals and 109 points in his first season in Florida. He recorded an 88-point season in 2023-24, as well. However, he was limited to 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this year.

The Panthers are looking to defend their Stanley Cup title this postseason. Having Tkachuk back on the ice certainly helps with his goal. Let's see how the 27-year-old performs in his first game back from injury.