Drew Brees has been keeping a close eye on the New Orleans Saints from his home in California, and one part of the story has his eye more than most: the fiery quarterback competition in training camp. With Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener all competing for the starting role, the Saints legend admitted he's especially intrigued by how this trio is developing — and revealed that one of them reminds him a lot of himself.

“It's a pretty unique situation, if you just look at the youth across the board,” Brees said. “Obviously, there was a lot of excitement in drafting Tyler Shough, and I felt like Spencer Rattler did some great things last year. And Jake Haener, his (playing) style, his stature, everything reminds me of a lot of myself,” he said, according to NOLA.com.

Speaking recently at an event in New Orleans, Brees acknowledged the group's youth and praised the selection of Shough, the promising second-round rookie. He also noted Rattler's progress, but Haener — the 2023 fourth-round pick — stood out.

Brees also expects the Saints to take an unconventional approach during preseason due to the quarterbacks' collective inexperience. Unlike other teams that rest their starters to avoid injury, New Orleans will likely give all three signal-callers extended reps. Those live snaps are essential for Brees — they are the most valuable way to simulate real-game conditions and accelerate a young quarterback's growth.

Head coach Kellen Moore has not yet announced who will start the Saints' preseason opener, but all three quarterbacks have shared first-team reps since the start of camp. With no veteran presence in the room, the team appears fully committed to evaluating its young talent. Brees believes the QBs are in good hands under Moore and his offensive staff, though he emphasized that no amount of practice can replace actual game experience.

“The fact that you don't have a veteran QB in that room at this point (is unique), and yet you've got a guy like (former NFL quarterback) Kellen Moore, and you've got a great staff of offensive coaches that have a lot of football experience playing experience, I think all these (quarterbacks) are in good hands,” Brees said.

With the preseason commencing, the field remains open. As Shough and Rattler have taken up the media space, Brees-endorsed Haener also adds an interesting spin to the competition.