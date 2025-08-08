The Boston Red Sox's climb up the American League East standings has been impressive. Alex Cora's team has dominated on the mound, led by AL Cy Young Award candidate Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox brought in more starting pitching depth by trading for Dustin May at the trade deadline. Ahead of their series opener against the San Diego Padres, all eyes are on Walker Buehler.

After he won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler entered free agency as an attractive budget option. Boston beat other teams to the punch, signing the pitcher to a one-year, $21 million contract. More than halfway through the season, though, the contract looks like a bit of an over pay. With more enticing options behind him, Cora has a tough choice to make.

Mass Live's Chris Costillo thinks that Buehler's next start will determine his future. If he plays well, his spot should be safe. If not, the Red Sox could turn to other options as they prepare for the postseason.

“Feels like a big start tonight for Walker Buehler, who may be on thinner ice with his roster spot,” Costillo said. “Have heard Red Sox assessing potential rotation changes, especially with Harrison looking better and Criswell’s HOU outing. Buehler could be odd man out without a turnaround soon.”

While Buehler has had his struggles, they have not affected the rest of the team. May's addition has keyed a turnaround for Cora's team. Crochet finally has the support he needs in the rotation to reach his full potential. Even though May misses Los Angeles, he slots in much better with his new team.

Boston's goal every season is to be as competitive as possible. After Cora and the front office traded Rafael Devers, their strategy was in question. However, their dominant stretch has eased fans' worries. However, Buehler needs to step up and contribute if he wants to be a part of the Red Sox's postseason preparation and game plan.

