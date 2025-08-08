The Michigan football team has a very talented recruiting class coming in, and we all know of one freshman that is likely to earn a starting role. That player is quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood was the #1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he will probably end up winning the QB battle. There is a chance that he has a freshman protecting him as Andrew Babalola, who was also a five-star, has been turning heads.

Andrew Babalola wasn’t the top recruit in the 2025 Michigan football recruiting class because of Bryce Underwood, but he is a close second. Babalola was the #10 player in the country, and he was the #2 offensive tackle. Most freshman have to wait a year or two to see significant playing time, but Babalola might have a big role this year.

“Babs (Andrew Babalola) is really intelligent,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said, according to a post from The Wolverine. “Sometimes what keeps guys from reaching their early potential is figuring out the calls or the fronts.”

Michigan’s offensive line was very young and inexperienced last year after losing the entire starting line from the 2023 season. Because of that, the Wolverines have a lot of talent back at the position, and it should be a stronger unit compared to last year. Still, if Babalola is good enough to be out there, he’s going to play.

“I like the progress he’s making, but we’ll see,” Lindsey continued. “In this day and age, though, if they’re ready, you play them.”

Regardless of the role that Andrew Babalola has this season, Michigan football fans should be very excited about the duo of five-star freshman that just joined the program. Before we know it, we will be watching Babalola protect Bryce Underwood. This 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one.

