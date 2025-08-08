The Los Angeles Chargers received brutal news regarding Rashawn Slater as the star left tackle will be out with a season-ending patellar tendon injury. On Friday, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the team's plan to address the offensive line, and it sounds like Joe Alt is involved in that plan.

Harbaugh, who is 61 years old, stated that Alt will be moved to left tackle this season, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. Trey Pipkins is now expected to start at right tackle with Alt moving to left.

“With Rashawn Slater out for the season, Jim Harbaugh said that Joe Alt will move to left tackle and Trey Pipkins to right tackle. Harbaugh said he feels bad and is ‘gutted' for Slater.”

Rhim also reports that the Chargers plan to work out some free agent offensive linemen to possibly add to the roster. With Slater out for the season, Los Angeles aims to potentially find more depth for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Article Continues Below

“Jim Harbaugh said they are going to work some offensive linemen out tomorrow, and potentially add another player to the group.”

Rashawn Slater has been a major contributor to the offense since he was drafted in 2021. The 26-year-old left tackle is regarded as one of the best players in the league at his position. So, this is a tough loss for the Chargers as a whole.

However, Alt, who was selected by L.A. as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will be playing left tackle once again. That is his natural position, as he played on the left side throughout his entire career until he was drafted by the Chargers. Meanwhile, Pipkins has plenty of experience in the NFL, playing as a starter for Los Angeles in the previous three seasons.

We'll see how the offense does without Slater in the lineup. Even without him, expectations are still high for the Chargers in general. Los Angeles is set to begin its first preseason game on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints. It should be an opportunity for any of the backup offensive linemen to prove themselves for a potentially bigger role.