Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk has been a force this postseason for his Panthers. Tkachuk has posted 22 points this postseason. While he has loved playing in another Stanley Cup Final, Tkachuk is getting honest about the grind of a long season. The winger says the long campaign is probably worse than anybody could imagine, per The Athletic.

The reason why Tkachuk feels this way is because he played the season, as well as the 4 Nations Face-Off. There was very little time off in between. It also doesn't help that the Stanley Cup Final is being played between Edmonton and Sunrise Florida, which are thousands of miles apart.

Florida is now on the doorstep of winning another Stanley Cup. The Panthers lead the Oilers 3-2 in the series, with Game 6 in Florida on Tuesday night. The season could go even longer of course, if Florida can't close the series on Tuesday.

Matthew Tkachuk is having a solid Stanley Cup Final

Tkachuk might be tired, but he isn't showing it on the ice. The winger has posted points in the last three games for the Panthers. He had three points in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, including two goals.

The Panthers star knows that it won't be easy to win Game 6 of the series, even though it is at home.

“There's no secret that the Cup's in the building. It's going to be the toughest test, biggest game,” Tkachuk said, per ESPN. “We have to treat this as a Game 7.”

In order to win Game 6 Florida has to stop Oilers star Connor McDavid, Tkachuk said.

“He's desperate to win the Cup. So are we. But he's obviously a talent like nobody else in the league. It's so hard to shut him down. I don't think you can shut him down. You can just try to limit as much as you can,” Tkachuk said of McDavid. “They're obviously one of the best, if not the best, team that I've played in my career and in the playoffs. So I'm sure [Game 6] is going to be a very tough one.”

Tkachuk and Panthers fans certainly hope that Tuesday's contest is the final game they have to play this season.