Nate Schmidt signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Florida Panthers in free agency last summer — and he's been worth every penny and then some so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 33-year-old has scored the game-winning goal in both Games 1 and 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, helping his team open up a commanding 2-0 series lead heading back to Sunrise. And he also joined an exclusive list in the process.

“Schmidt became the sixth defenseman in NHL history to score three goals through his first two games of a playoff year, joining Lidstrom (1995), Steve Chiasson (1991), Mike O’Connell (1983), Dick Redmond (1973) and George Boucher (1921),” wrote NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin on Friday morning.

“He also became the eighth defenseman in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to score the game-winning goal in consecutive playoff games, joining Lidstrom (2007), Chris Chelios (1995), Al MacInnis (1989), Scott Stevens (1986), Paul Coffey (1985), Ron Greschner (1979) and J.C. Tremblay (1971).”

Signed as a depth blue liner, Schmidt has instead been a complete difference-maker so far. He's been arguably Florida's best defenseman at both ends of the rink through two games against Tampa.

“I am feeling that we have a 2-0 lead going home. And somehow, someway, I found a way to score a couple goals in the first part of the series that ended up being difference-makers, which is awesome,” Schmidt told Benjamin after Game 2.

The veteran defenseman continued: “This team, at the beginning of the year for me, you just want to step in and not screw it up. Then you start to integrate yourself into this group and find how you bring your own brand to the game.”

After being bought out by the Winnipeg Jets 10 months ago, Schmidt has found a home with the Panthers — and he's making the most of his opportunity.

Schmidt's heroics couldn't have come at a better time. After finishing third place in the Atlantic Division and failing to secure home-ice advantage against the Lightning, the Panthers have now stolen it back and then some.

They'll have the opportunity to open up an insurmountable 3-0 series lead at home on Saturday afternoon.

“Really positive, upbeat, kind of vocal guy; I would put him in the same category as Seth Jones, in some ways, coming off a bunch of years in a completely different style of play, and he just built his game over the course of the season,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Schmidt.

“The back half of the season he had adjusted to how we play and has been very effective. And he falls into that category of veteran player that appreciates and enjoys the playoffs at a really high level.”

It's the fourth playoff meeting in five years between Florida and Tampa Bay, with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Final each of the last three times.

The Panthers are now the overwhelming favorite to win the series, and the way they have been playing — including Schmidt's emergence — it wouldn't be surprising if they made another deep run for Lord Stanley this spring.

Puck is set to drop on Game 3 just past 1:00 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena.