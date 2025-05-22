Although Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice poured cold water on his team, one thing is for certain: Aleksander Barkov is a major component of the team's success.

During the morning skate, the head coach explained why Florida has no ego in its dressing room.

“I think that's all Barkov,” Maurice said Wednesday, the morning after Florida's 5-2 win in Game 1. “Truly, if you didn't know the face, if you walked into that locker room, or walked on the airplane, or watched him, you couldn't tell who the star was.”

It's hard for a team not to have a selfless superstar. After all, the spotlight is always on that person. However, in Barkov's case, he wants to be the best teammate and player he can be.

Luckily for the Panthers, they follow his example. Even with trading for Brad Marchand, the team is still Barkov's. After all, he is the longest-tenured player on the team.

For 11 seasons, he's seen the good, bad, and the very ugly. He understands what a moment like this means. Also, seeing the pitfalls of a franchise provides him with a unique perspective.

Paul Maurice sees Aleksander Barkov as the Panthers' engine

Despite the wide range of talent and potential on the roster, Barkov keeps them grounded. Again, his experience with the franchise instills so much respect from his teammates.

Not to mention, Barkov stuck up for his Panthers' teammate, Sam Bennett, after a nasty hit. It was something he didn't have to do, but did it anyway.

Anyone will listen to his words, especially when the Finnish skater is representing the team to the media. Not to mention, Barkov also had an effective message for his team despite being down 2-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida then won the series in seven games, and showed its elite mental toughness and hockey acumen on the ice.

Getting the guys mentally ready is no easy task, and Barkov seemed to do it with ease. Either way, the Panthers have a tough series with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Despite being up 1-0 in the series, Carolina made quick work of the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals. They won't go down without a fight.

However, experience counts, and Barkov has plenty of that. His insight and being in the thick of a struggle can allow the team to rally around that.

Three more wins and they are back in the Stanley Cup Final.