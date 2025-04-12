Matthew Tkachuk hasn't played a hockey game since getting injured while playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in late February. But Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice provided a big update on the superstar on Saturday morning.

“[Florida Panthers] coach Paul Maurice said the hope is Matthew Tkachuk returns to full practice sessions next week,” reported The Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson. “He’s been skating before the team practices/morning skates for a little bit now.”

The bench boss also gave a few hopeful updates on a couple other injured players. Sam Bennett, who hasn't played since last Saturday, along with Dmitry Kulikov, who has been out since March 16, are both expected to return to the lineup against the New York Rangers on Monday night.

The absences of Bennett, Kulikov, Aaron Ekblad and especially Tkachuk have loomed large over the team. The Panthers have lost five of their last seven games and are currently third place in the Atlantic Division.

With only three games left in the regular-season, Florida would need to beat the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Rangers on Monday and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, and get some help, to win the division for a second straight year.

More likely, the Cats will finish either second or third in the Atlantic, and play whichever of the Lighting or Toronto Maple Leafs don't secure the division.

The club probably won't be worrying about that too much over the final three contests of the campaign. They're just looking to get healthy ahead of a chance to win back-to-back Stanley Cups for the first time since the Lightning accomplished the feat in 2020 and 2021.

Panthers need help to win Atlantic Division

The Panthers are currently 46-29-4 and have 96 points. The Lightning are two points ahead, and both teams have played 79 games. The Leafs are four points up on the Panthers and two up on the Bolts with 100, and have a game in hand on both.

For Florida to win the division for a second consecutive time, they would need to win all three of their final games, and get some help in the form of Toronto losing two, if not three of their last four.

It's looking unlikely, but winning the Atlantic hasn't seemed to be a priority for coach Maurice; he's rested captain Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling down the stretch.

All three key skaters have played a ton over the last year, considering the gruelling run to the 2024 Stanley Cup as well as the intense 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

While winning the division isn't completely out of the question, the key for the squad is getting Tkachuk, Kulikov and Bennett back to full health before Game 1 of Round 1 in a weeks' time.

First, the Panthers will look to win their third straight game when the Sabres visit Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday night.