The Florida Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-3 in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers. Their championship rematch is off to a much different start than last year's. Florida took a 3-0 series lead, blew that, but won Game 7 at home to lift the Cup. Now, the Oilers have a series lead and home ice while they try and win their first title since 1990. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has a complimentary take on the overall game from both teams.

“There isn’t any casualness and there’s no BS in either team’s game,” Maurice said, per The Athletic's Michael Russo. “The pucks go deep that are supposed to go deep. I think we had one all night we didn’t like, maybe two all night that we didn’t like our decision of the line. They didn’t fool around with it, either. It was honest, it was hard, it was fast, and it was tight.”

Maurice certainly is not in the “hope both teams have fun” camp, but the fans who are there enjoyed Wednesday's game. Both teams got a healthy amount of power-play opportunities, the goalies made some great saves, and the best player in the world flashed at the right time.

Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) controls the puck during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice is seen taking questions during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman along with Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch are seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
The Panthers are an elite defensive team that improved their offense by trading for Brad Marchand at the deadline. Meanwhile, Edmonton has two of the top forwards in the world and picked up Jake Walman to improve their defense. These are two highly-powered operations that barrelled toward a rematch.

Maurice finally became a Stanley Cup champion last year, but has been an NHL stalwart for a long time. He'll be able to make the adjustments necessary to contain the Oilers' offense. The Oilers should be prepared for a significant defensive effort from the Panthers in Game 2. That one is on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern from Edmonton.