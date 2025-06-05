The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. It's a much better start than last year, as Edmonton went down 3-0 before forcing Game 7. Connor McDavid was ridiculous for the Oilers in Game 1, notching two assists to help lift the team to victory. ESPN's Pat McAfee asked Edmonton legend Wayne Gretzky about comparisons between McDavid and The Great One.

"Connor McDavid is the best player in hockey and he loves playing in Edmonton.. He wants desperately to win a Stanley Cup and that's all he cares about" ~ @WayneGretzky#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/mzTi5RQOUF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

McAfee posed the question to Gretzky, “What are your thoughts with Connor McDavid being the one everyone talks about, could be the next great one?”

Gretzky responded, “I think we're past ‘could be.' There's no question he's the best player in hockey. He's an unselfish young man, he loves playing in Edmonton, and he loves being the captain of the Oilers. He wants desperately to win a Stanley Cup. That's all he wants; that's what he cares about the most right now.”

There is no doubt that Connor McDavid is the best hockey player in the world. He has won three regular-season MVPs, five scoring titles, a playoff MVP, and a Rocket Richard Trophy for top goal scorer, all before turning 29. He was a 100-point player again this year for the eighth time in his ten-year career. A Stanley Cup would be the finishing touch on one of the elite careers of this generation.

The Oilers won Game 1 after the Panthers took a 3-1 lead early in the second period. While McDavid was held off the scoresheet in the first two periods, he had two primary assists down the stretch. He is nearly impossible to contain, and when Leon Draisaitl is going, the Oilers are nearly impossible to beat.

The Oilers look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Friday against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m.