Roberto Luongo and Brad Marchand are celebrating a Stanley Cup victory together following the Florida Panthers' 5-1 Game 6 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. But some wounds do not close.

Luongo, who is currently working as a special advisor to Panthers general manager Bill Zito, suffered probably the most gut-wrenching defeat of his Hall of Fame NHL career to Marchand and the Boston Bruins back in 2011. The magnificent goaltender and his Vancouver Canucks fell to the B's in an infamous Game 7 in front of their home fans, squandering an opportunity to win their first championship in franchise history.

Marchand and several of his Boston teammates commemorated the momentous win with tattoos that they questionably got done in the locker room. His ink was particularly unique and memorable. The writing read, Stanley Cup Champians,” opening up the left winger for endless mockery. He had the spelling error corrected, but Luongo is calling back to that mistake now that he and Marchand are both on the victorious side.

“Champian,” he posted on X, along with a photo of him and the multi-time All-Star. Few could have expected to see such an image all those years ago, but this is quite the epic pairing. Although Marchand did not leave much of an imprint on the title-clinching game, Florida would not have retained the Cup without his vital contributions this postseason.

Article Continues Below

What Brad Marchand meant to the Panthers this season

The 37-year-old saved the Panthers' season in the second round of the playoffs, scoring an overtime goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs to prevent his team from going down 3-0 in the series. He then put the cape on once again in what turned out to be a crucial Game 2 victory versus Edmonton, lighting the lamp in the second OT period.

Beyond his statistics, Brad Marchand perfectly embodies Panthers hockey, adding leadership and elite toughness after joining the champs via a shocking trade. In just a few short months, he went from a detested foe to one of the guys. This turn of events still does not feel real to the Bruins fans who devoutly worshiped No. 63 for a decade and a half.

They watched Marchand score two goals against Roberto Luongo in that aforementioned Game 7. Now, the two players are celebrating in the Florida Panthers locker room. Perhaps matching tattoos is in their future?