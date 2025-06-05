Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is off to a fast start in Edmonton. The Oilers are seeking revenge against the Florida Panthers in just the second finals rematch this century. The first took place 16 years ago when the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins went at it.

Through 20 minutes, the Panthers lead 2-1. But it did not start the way Florida fans were hoping for.

Just 66 seconds into the game, the Oilers jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to Leon Draisaitl. But the Panthers were not rattled and showed their resilience as the period progressed.

Midway through the period, Sam Bennett was tripped in front of the net by an Oilers defenseman. He hit the deck, and Carter Verhaeghe's shot deflected off Bennett, beating Stuart Skinner for the tying goal. The Oilers challenged the goal, calling for goaltender interference. However, the goal was upheld, prompting a power play for the Panthers.

On the power play, Brad Marchand found himself starting at a near-empty net after a great feed from Nate Schmidt. He buried the puck into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.

Article Continues Below
More Florida Panthers News
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett (9) during the third period in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
Sam Bennett addresses pending free agency ahead of Stanley Cup FinalScotty White ·
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin (21) controls the puck as Florida Panthers center Jesper Boqvist (70) defends during the second period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers make interesting lineup change for Game 1 vs. OilersMalik Brown ·
The Edmonton Oilers pose with the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Oilers fans will love Pierre LeBrun’s Stanley Cup Final pollColin Gallant ·
Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena
NHL rumors: Brad Marchand draws $8 million projection amid Panthers’ playoff runQuinn Allen ·
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) warms up against the Toronto Maple Leafs before game four of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers star Aleksander Barkov’s reaction to surprise before Stanley Cup FinalTroy Finnegan ·
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour gestures on the bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1.
Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour rebukes Paul Maurice’s new traditionTroy Finnegan ·

It was Marchand's fifth goal of these playoffs. The former Boston Bruins legend was traded to the Florida Panthers prior to the NHL Trade Deadline this year. That move has proved to be massive. He provides even more championship experience on an already stacked, championship-ridden roster.

Game 1 has a long way to go. But one of the perceived mismatches in this series was believed to be in net. Through 20 minutes, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has stopped 13 of 14 shots. Meanwhile, Skinner has just five saves and two goals allowed.

If the Oilers want to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada, Skinner is going to have to be better.