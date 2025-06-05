Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is off to a fast start in Edmonton. The Oilers are seeking revenge against the Florida Panthers in just the second finals rematch this century. The first took place 16 years ago when the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins went at it.

Through 20 minutes, the Panthers lead 2-1. But it did not start the way Florida fans were hoping for.

Just 66 seconds into the game, the Oilers jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to Leon Draisaitl. But the Panthers were not rattled and showed their resilience as the period progressed.

Carter Verhaeghe ties it up with a GOAL for the Florida Panthers 🔥pic.twitter.com/AwBv9SBc7P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Midway through the period, Sam Bennett was tripped in front of the net by an Oilers defenseman. He hit the deck, and Carter Verhaeghe's shot deflected off Bennett, beating Stuart Skinner for the tying goal. The Oilers challenged the goal, calling for goaltender interference. However, the goal was upheld, prompting a power play for the Panthers.

On the power play, Brad Marchand found himself starting at a near-empty net after a great feed from Nate Schmidt. He buried the puck into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.

Article Continues Below

Brad Marchand gives the Panthers their first lead of the game with a GOAL 🔥pic.twitter.com/Ko3l0EHYr5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was Marchand's fifth goal of these playoffs. The former Boston Bruins legend was traded to the Florida Panthers prior to the NHL Trade Deadline this year. That move has proved to be massive. He provides even more championship experience on an already stacked, championship-ridden roster.

Game 1 has a long way to go. But one of the perceived mismatches in this series was believed to be in net. Through 20 minutes, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has stopped 13 of 14 shots. Meanwhile, Skinner has just five saves and two goals allowed.

If the Oilers want to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada, Skinner is going to have to be better.