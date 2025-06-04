The Edmonton Oilers came up just short last season on their quest to win the Stanley Cup. After going down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Edmonton roared back to force a Game 7. The Panthers weren't going to drop a fourth game in a row, and they won 2-1 to end the Oilers' hopes of a miraculous comeback. Now, one year later, both teams are back in the Stanley Cup Final and ready to go at it once again.

There have been multiple repeats series in the playoffs for the Oilers already as they took down the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars en route to the Stanley Cup Final, just like last season. Now, they get another crack at the one opponent that bested them during last year's postseason.

“I feel good as of now,” Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said during Stanley Cup Final media day on Tuesday, according to an article from NHL.com. “I’ve just been preparing, doing my thing just like any of us, so it’s exciting. If I’m going to be completely honest here, I thought I put it (disappointment) away quickly last year, but definitely internally there was something buried.”

Winning the Stanley Cup is one of the hardest things to do in all of sports. When you get all the way to the final and come up short, it can be hard not to dwell on the loss. Stuart Skinner has done a good job letting it go, however.

“That’s kind of the easy way to do it,” he continued. “Instead of thinking about it and trying to process it, I kind of stuffed it down a little bit. It kind of bit me in the butt halfway through my summer last year, and then I was able to look back at it and process it. Obviously, I didn’t want it to eat at me going into this season.”

The Oilers have put last year behind them, and they put all of their focus into getting back in position to capture hockey's greatest prize. Now, they're here, and they're ready for the moment.

“It’s a different year,” Skinner added. “I feel completely different. I think everybody in our room feels different and you have to prepare for everything. There are so many things that can kind of happen.”

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will go down at 6:00 MT on Wednesday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton, and the game will be airing on TNT, truTV and Max. The Oilers are narrow favorites in Game 1.