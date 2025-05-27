Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers could not complete the sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Logan Stankoven scored the opening goal for the Hurricanes in the second period. After that, they added another two empty net goals in the third period to complete a 3-0 victory in Game 4 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Hurricanes played an excellent game on Monday night. It was undoubtedly the best performance they've turned in during this Eastern Conference Final. However, the Panthers also gave them some opportunities they normally wouldn't. Florida was not as aggressive as they usually are, and Bennett recognized this trend following Game 4.

“Tonight wasn’t our game. We sat back, but that’s not the norm for us. It’s a pretty easy fix to turn that around,” Bennett said, via Panthers reporter Jameson Olive.

Panthers' Paul Maurice not pleased with Game 4 performance

The Panthers, like any team, are prone to having an off night. It's part of any organized professional sports league. It's never a pretty sight when it happens. And Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was none too pleased to see his team have an off night in a crucial game.

“Flys on what? That's how I feel about that game,” the Panthers head coach said, via Olive, while swatting a fly postgame.

Despite the allegory, Maurice knows there is something his team can take from this game. No win or loss exists in a vacuum. Anything that can be gleaned from a performance like Game 4's can't hurt his squad too much.

“We've been pretty good at learning our lessons, and we need them,” the Panthers head coach said, via Olive.

Florida is still in the driver's seat despite the defeat. They have a 3-1 series lead, and have another home game on the schedule in the series. This is certainly no time for this team to panic. We'll see if they keep their focus in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.