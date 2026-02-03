Although Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was originally snubbed by Team Canada for the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, the 29-year-old will indeed be joining the Canadians in Europe later this week.

Bennett will replace Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli, who was injured in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

The hard-nosed forward suffered an upper-body injury of his own in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, but it's clear following the announcement that the ailment is nothing serious.

He could be back in Florida's lineup as soon as Wednesday night against the visiting Boston Bruins, along with fellow injured forwards Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand.

“Put Bennett, Lundell and Marchand all in the same category,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said on Tuesday, per NHL.com. “There is a chance they all play tomorrow, and there's a chance none of them do. We won't know until after the morning skate.”

Whether or not Bennett suits up for an all-Atlantic Division clash against the Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena, it looks like he will be all systems go when the ice hockey competition at the Winter Olympics kicks off on Feb. 11.

Sam Bennett has come alive after slow start

Bennett had a challenging start to the 2025-26 season, managing just two points in November. That was probably one of the reasons he was not selected to Canada's roster despite playing a key role in the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

But he's been much better since, and is now third in team scoring with 19 goals and 42 points in 55 games.

“I wish I could have proved that I could help that team win a Gold medal,” Bennett said after originally being left off the team. “I try to look at what I am grateful for, and that was the opportunity I had last year. That was probably the proudest moment of my career, getting to put on that jersey. I am forever going to be grateful for that opportunity.”

Bennett has shown that he is ultra-effective in games that matter, helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships and capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2025 as playoff MVP after scoring 15 goals in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He also scored the game-tying goal against the United States in the 4 Nations championship game; Connor McDavid ended up sealing the thrilling victory in overtime.

Team Canada will be looking for similar success in Italy, and the roster is a powerhouse with NHL players participating for the first time since 2014.

The country will play its first game against Team Czechia on Feb. 12, and it's near certain Bennett will not be taking his roster spot for granted when puck drops in Milan.

First, the Panthers have two more games before the Olympic break; they'll host the Bruins on Wednesday before travelling to Tampa Bay to play the Lightning in the latest edition of the Battle of Florida on Thursday.