The Florida Panthers are back-to-back champions after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final again. Last season, it took them seven games to take home the championship, but this time, it only took six games. It was a team effort for the Panthers to make it to this point again, but Sam Bennett was the MVP of the series, and he won the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy.

Though the Panthers won last season, Bennett became the first player on the team to win the trophy, after Oilers' Connor McDavid became the sixth player ever to win the award, and on the losing team.

After the game, Bennett took a shot at the NHL scouting combine critics after they called him out in 2014 for not being able to do a pull-up.

“I guess, ultimately games aren’t won or lost if you can do a pull-up in the gym,” Bennett said via NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Bennett didn't need a pull-up for the performance he put on during the Stanley Cup Final, and he's shown that he can elevate his game in some of the biggest moments. During the regular season, it was the first time that Bennett ever broke 50 points, and he never scored more than 28 goals in a single season.

In every series this postseason, Bennett scored no fewer than three goals in each round, and most of his goals came on the road, setting an NHL playoffs record.

There's no doubt that Bennett was the key to the Panthers' success this season, and with him being a free agent next season, it would be important for the team to do whatever it takes to bring him back. The Panthers can say that they are truly becoming a dynasty, and the best thing for them to do is to try to bring back their key players.