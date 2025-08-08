One of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class will be announcing their decision soon, and the Michigan football team is one of the top schools. Five-star running back Savion Hiter is committing on August 19th, and the competition seems to be between Michigan and Tennessee. Hiter is the top RB in the 2026 class, so this is obviously a massive opportunity for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

Savion Hiter’s commitment date is coming, and no one really has a good idea of which way he is leaning. Michigan and Tennessee appear to be leading the way, and one insider thinks that the Wolverines are the favorite.

“I still think Michigan is in strong position for top-ranked running back Savion Hiter but nobody knows what he’s going to do,” Steve Wiltfong said in a report. “Tennessee is certainly giving the five-star a lot to think about.”

Hiter is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #9 player in the 2026 class, the #1 RB and the #1 player in the state of Virginia. Hiter currently attends Louisa County High School in Mineral, VA. Tennessee is going to put up a fight, but the Michigan football team is in a good spot right now.

“Juiced-up running back with star potential for a College Football Playoff contender given the mix of his burst, power, agility, balance and vision,” Hiter’s scouting report reads. “Has dominated the combine setting (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) and is equipped with ready-to-play mass as he’s already tipping the scales at 200 pounds. Effective as both an inside and outside runner as he’s quick to chart a course and charge forward. Fast feet allow him to side-step trouble as he frequently dances around would-be tacklers in the backfield and turns negative plays into positive plays.”

Michigan has had some elite RBs come through the program in recent years, and Hiter could be the next.

“Core strength and a lower pad level routinely negate arm tackles while full-speed cuts make it even harder for defenders to get him on the ground, especially when he breaks through the first wave of obstacles,” the scouting report continues. “Hasn’t caught a ton of passes at the prep level, but has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps and looks to have true three-down potential as his physicality will only continue to give him an advantage in pass protection. Overall, should be viewed as a gifted ball carrier that can be a multi-year impact player on Saturdays and provide valuable minutes as early as Year 1. Must avoid setbacks and remain hungry, but profiles as a future NFL Draft pick with his size, testing and feel for the position.”

Sherrone Moore has already brought some elite recruits to the Michigan football program during his short time as head coach. Savion Hiter would be one of his biggest snags yet.