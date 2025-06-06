The Florida Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. They beat Edmonton to win their franchise's first title last year, which signaled the crowning accomplishment of a lengthy rebuild. Before 2022, they had not won a playoff series since 1996. Aaron Ekblad lifted the Cup as the longest-tenured Panthers player and has a chance to win a second before hitting NHL free agency. He told The Athletic's Michael Russo that he has no plans for this to be his final series in Florida.

“I live and breathe for the Florida Panthers. I bleed for the Florida Panthers,” Ekblad said, per Russo. “I’ve given my body and everything to this team, and I want to keep doing it … forever, for as long as they’ll let me come to the rink.”

Before Game 2, he was asked if he was worried about not being able to return to the Panthers this offseason. It’ll have to be after the season. Obviously, a thought one way or another has obviously come into my mind. But at the end of the day, we’ll see the way it plays out. Everybody knows where I stand.”

In 2014, the Panthers won the NHL draft lottery and picked Ekblad first overall. Sam Reinhart went second, but he ended up on Florida anyway, as did Sam Bennett, who went fourth. While they passed on Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid was the first pick the next year, Florida would not have it any other way.

But there is a reason why many assume Ekblad's time with the Panthers is ending. They traded for Seth Jones at the trade deadline. He is a younger right-handed defenseman with years left on his deal. But if Ekblad takes a steep discount, he could return to Florida. But first, they are looking to win the Stanley Cup together.