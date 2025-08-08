At a show that was attended by the likes of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Coldplay ended the Music of the Spheres Tour‘s latest North American leg in style at Hard Rock Stadium.

Yes, I'm aware of this coming over a week after the show—my honeymoon, which kicked off with the band's July 27 concert—took priority.

Still, as a very casual Coldplay fan, it was hard not to be blown away by the band. Their show, which is so eco-friendly that you feel bad breathing in too much air while recovering from dancing, is a hit-filled and hopeful show.

Chris Martin isn't preaching about geopolitics, but the message is clear: be nice to everyone (their “Everyone is an alien somewhere” motto is plastered on everything, from T-shirts to the jumbotron).

Musically, the band has always seemed derivative of U2. However, what they lack in music genius, they make up for in showmanship. Martin can't dance much better than he can sing, but he puts every ounce of passion into the show, which is impressive considering they are over 200 shows into the tour (with over 100 more to go, according to Martin).

Anticipation was high in Hard Rock Stadium on July 27. It was a humid night—something Martin would mention several times during the show—but tens of thousands of fans were piled in, waiting for the band to emerge.

Several hours and two opening acts later, the band emerged. The camera followed them out of the tunnel like an NFL team's Super Bowl entrance. The crowd erupted, and they kicked off the show with “Higher Power.”

Very few would likely call Coldplay's last few albums among their best. However, while Moon Music is far better than Music of the Spheres, the latter has some highlights, especially when played live.

“Higher Power” is an addictive song, and it sets the tone for the whole show. It's a joyous song that begins a journey of hope. Once they start, it's a two-hour hit-filled marathon, which is surprising, given how many slow ballads the band has.

Where the show hits its stride is “Paradise.” The wristbands on everyone's arms are used to their full capacity for the first time. The crowd becomes a red sea and a light show as Martin prances around the stage.

Then, Act 2 arrives. It starts with “Viva la Vida,” a song that even the biggest Coldplay detractor has to acknowledge. It was followed up by “Hymn for a Weekend,” which was surprisingly good live.

A setlist surprise

Coldplay's setlists remain static at most shows. After “Hymn for a Weekend,” they played “Up & Up” and “Charlie Brown” before going into “Yellow,” their breakthrough.

However, they played “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall” for their biggest fan, Jena, who they brought on stage. It began with just Martin and Johnny Buckland playing. They walked to the A-stage for a full-band rendition of the song.

Coldplay fans know how rare it is to hear them play it. “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall” was last played on June 22, 2023. It has only been played two other times since 2017.

To Martin's own admission, it's because some don't like the song. This was a special case, as Jenna requested the song. “We're gonna play it for you. We don't really play this very often because some people think it's not very good,” Martin said as he chuckled.

In fairness, he would have done anything the young fan asked that night. “We'll do anything you say — if you asked us to do backflips, we'd do them for you,” he said in a touching moment.

For some, “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall” may have been a bathroom break moment. It showed Martin and the band's heartfelt nature. As this segment showed, they are one of the most human groups out there.

Now, the song itself is nothing special. The screens displayed a cool spinning graphic once the full band came in. Hearing a rarity made it worthwhile.

Coldplay may be a rock band, but they hardly produce rockers. One exception is “People of the Pride,” which is not great by any means, but it will get your foot stomping. Perhaps a warning should have been issued before they played it, though, as the strobe lights are dizzying.

The band is just having fun at this point in their career. As the band was tuning up for “Yellow,” they built up to a crescendo before kicking into the song. Martin then paid homage to Shakira, saying, “Hips don't lie,” as the rest of the band started the song.

When the show picks up

Whether or not you like their music, Coldplay creates the biggest club atmosphere on a nightly basis during their Music of the Spheres Tour shows. The segment that follows “We Pray,” the weakest song from Moon Music, is legitimately one of the best sequences a band could play.

It all starts with “Infinity Sign,” a mostly instrumental track from Music of the Spheres. It leads to “Something Just Like This,” their collaboration with the Chainsmokers and the band's last real hit.

“My Universe,” another collaboration, this time with BTS, follows. Then, Coldplay's magnum opus, “A Sky Full of Stars,” closes out the main set.

By no means is “A Sky Full of Stars” a great song. But the band creates some of the damnedest visuals you will see at a concert. Martin asks everyone to put their phones away and live in the moment. Once the beat dropped, Hard Rock Stadium shook as thousands of fans jumped with joy.

Not since Olivia Rodrigo rocked Radio City Hall on her first tour has something like this been experienced. It was almost surreal to see it live. Videos can't do the song justice.

The encore

The encore begins with “Sparks.” While the band did a good job balancing the ballads and dance parties, “Sparks” is a somber start to the final segment of the show.

Martin sings it with more passion than every 30 years ago, perhaps due to real-life situations. It's a beautiful song, and luckily, it starts the encore.

Then came the now-infamous “Jumbotron Song.” Coldplay has learned from the Astronomer CEO fiasco, only showing single people and celebrities in the crowd, such as Messi, who appeared to be blushing with the spotlight on him.

After a rousing performance of “Fix You,” Coldplay launched into “Good Feelings” (Moon Music's equivalent to “Adventure of a Lifetime”). Ayra Starr, who opened for Coldplay, appeared on the track on Moon Music, and returned to the stage to perform with them.

Something unexpected happened next. In Coldplay's biggest mistake of the show, they allowed Starr to perform her new single, “Hot Body.” Martin promised she was gonna be the biggest star in pop music, but this performance didn't sell many on that.

Respectfully, the song isn't very good. The audience, which was ready for the upbeat “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love” finale, slowly began sitting throughout the song.

Luckily, they recover by playing “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love” to close out the show. Coldplay is always eager to find their next big hit. “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love” is the best pop song they've made in years. The fireworks and confetti put a cap on an epic night.

Should you see Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour?

A Coldplay concert is an experience more than anything, and not in the same way as a Bob Dylan show. It's a part-light show, part greatest hits fest.

For a band that has been around nearly three decades, Coldplay is just hitting its stride. Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour isn't just a celebration of their music. It's a celebration of the world they hope to play some part in creating. It may sound cliché, but it does feel like we're one step closer to that world with their tour.