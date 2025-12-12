One week after Jimmy Rogers left for Iowa State, Washington State has its next head football coach. The Cougars have tabbed Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as their next program leader.

Washington State came to terms with Moore on Friday and is expected to make the hiring official soon, according to Bruce Feldman of ‘The Athletic.' The Boise State alum is the younger brother and former teammate of New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

Kirby Moore will become the Cougars' third different head coach in as many years after Rogers and Jake Dickert both left for Power Four programs. Moore steps into his first head coaching position just over a decade after beginning his coaching career in 2014.

Moore joins Washington State after three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Missouri. The Tigers led the SEC with 234.1 rushing yards per game in 2025, but were dead last with 195.3 passing yards per game.

Moore's execution of a run-first offense in 2025 showcased his versatility as a coordinator. Missouri was much more reliant on its passing game in his first two seasons with the team, with All-SEC quarterback Brady Cook commanding the huddle. The Tigers shifted gears entirely in 2025 after Cook's departure and their subsequent recruitment of Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy from the transfer portal.

Before Missouri, Moore rose through the ranks as an assistant at Fresno State for six years. He joined the staff during Jeff Tedford's first stint as head coach and was retained twice, by Kalen DeBoer and Tedford in his return. Tedford promoted Moore to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season, during which the Bulldogs averaged a Mountain West-leading 402.6 yards per game.