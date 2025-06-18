The Florida Panthers have pulled off another incredible feat, winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup at the expense of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Panthers secured a 5-1 victory on Tuesday evening in Sunrise, thanks in large part to four goals from Sam Reinhart and 28 saves from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

With this achievement, Bobrovsky not only claims his second straight championship but also joins elite company in NHL history. He is now among the few goaltenders—alongside Hall of Famers Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, and Martin Brodeur—to have won both the Stanley Cup and the Vezina Trophy multiple times in their careers.

During the 2025 postseason, Bobrovsky racked up an impressive 16-7 record with a 2.26 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts.

Bobrovsky continues to make the case for his own eventual Hall of Fame induction now that he is a two-time Cup winner while having also won 429 regular-season games so far.

Sergei Bobrovsky's Panthers contract was once viewd as an albatross

Bobrovsky first entered the NHL as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers in the fall of 2010 after they signed him as an undrafted free agent earlier that May. After a few years with the Flyers, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012. He enjoyed several good seasons with the Blue Jackets, including winning the Vezina Trophy in 2013 and 2017.

He signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Panthers in 2019 but initially struggled to replicate the level of performance he consistently delivered in Columbus. At one point, there was even speculation that the Panthers might buy out Bobrovsky's contract, believing that then-goaltender Spencer Knight would be their long-term solution in the net.

However, Bobrovsky has completely turned his situation around and is once again regarded as one of the NHL’s top goaltenders. He has led the Panthers to three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and has now captured back-to-back championships, ultimately proving that the Panthers' $77 million gamble was worth it.

He still has one season remaining on his current contract before becoming eligible for free agency in 2026. While his future remains uncertain, this summer will be another celebration of his permanent legacy as a Stanley Cup champion.