The Florida Panthers entered Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals with a 2-1 series lead after demolishing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, 6-1. Their offensive efficiency chased Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. Well, the Panthers picked up right where they left off, catching fire early on Thursday night.

Matthew Tkachuk got the scoring going early, finding the back of the net on the power play just over eight minutes into the game. It was his first goal of the series. Tkachuk enjoyed it so much, he tallied another power-play goal five minutes later.

As the first period wound down, Anton Lundell beat Skinner with 41 seconds remaining. All told, the Panthers took a 3-0 lead into the locker room and made NHL history along the way.

They became the first team to ever score multiple first-period goals in each of the first four games of the Stanley Cup Finals, per OptaStats.

The @FlaPanthers are the first team all-time to score multiple first-period goals in their first four games of a single Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/TP8xjQ523w — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

As teams came out of the locker room to begin the second period, Skinner did not join his teammates on the ice. For the second straight game, Skinner was replaced by Calvin Pickard in goal.

Maybe that was exactly the move Edmonton needed to get off of their heels. The Oilers scored an early power play goal in the second to cut into the Panthers lead.

Florida is seeking a commanding 3-1 series lead in what is a rematch of the Stanley Cup Finals from a year ago. Last year, the Panthers had home-ice advantage, which ultimately proved to be the difference.

After winning the first three games of the series, the Oilers won the next three. That set the stage for the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup on home ice in Game 7. This year, it is the Oilers with home-ice. However, an overtime game-winner on the road from Brad Marchand in Game 2 stole that for the Panthers.