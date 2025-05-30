The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 5 in the Western Conference Finals on May 29, which means they'll be heading into a Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers. One player who seems to be excited about the matchup is Matthew Tkachuk, who called a rematch between both teams after the Panthers won last season.

“I think it's pretty clear we're the two best teams in the league,” Tkachuk said.

Both teams have played at a high level all season to get to this point, and it's obvious that the Oilers want to leave with the championship trophy. This will be the 12th rematch in Stanley Cup playoff history and the first since 2009. Last season, the series went seven games after the Panthers won the first three games of the series.

When it came down to Game 7, the Panthers finally got it together and won it all.

After defeating the Stars in Game 5, captain Connor McDavid spoke highly of their next matchup.

“Going up a great team,” McDavid said. “Stanley Cup champs of last year, third finals in a row. Not much you can say about them. They're great. We'll have our hands full, but we're a good team. We're a special team, and we feel good about our game.”

It should turn out to be another great matchup between the two teams, and it could be a toss-up on who wins this time around.

Panthers ready to take care of business

The Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 to clinch a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk has been a part of the Panthers' success since joining the team, and he has a different mindset now, making it to the Final.

“I remember a few years ago, it felt like such an accomplishment from where we were at one point,” Tkachuk said after the win to The Athletic's Michael Russo. “It’s all business, and we’ve got a bigger goal in mind. It’s not our first rodeo with this.”

The Panthers have won the Eastern Conference every year since Tkachuk was traded by the Calgary Flames. They've beaten Tampa twice in the Conference Finals but lost in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights. Last season, they beat the Oilers in Game 7. They'll be looking to beat the Oilers again in the rematch, and the intensity from last season should carry over.