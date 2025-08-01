The Indianapolis Colts need to show signs of progress during the 2025 NFL season. This will be the third year of Shane Steichen's regime in Indy, which is usually when NFL ownership wants to see results. Unfortunately, the injury bug is already starting to bite at Colts training camp.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Thursday that DeForest Buckner missed practice due to a foot injury, per Nate Atkins of IndyStar.

Steichen also shared a few more injury updates. Charvarius Ward missed practice because of a rest day. Also, Steichen noted that Jaylon Jones' hamstring injury is “a little bit more serious” than JuJu Brents' injury.

Buckner has been a reliable defensive tackle for the Colts ever since joining the team in 2020. He is capable of both rushing the passer and holding up well against the run.

Buckner has logged at least 58 tackles and six-and-a-half sacks per season every year ever since arriving in Indianapolis.

Perhaps Buckern's best trait is his incredible resilience. The 31-year-old defender has only suffered a few injuries throughout his NFL career, all on his right ankle. Most recently, Bucker suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle in Week 2 of the 2024 season. He missed five games as a result.

Steichen did not give more details on the specifics of Buckner's injury. Meanwhile, CBS Sports speculated that it is a new issue unrelated to Buckner's right ankle.

Regardless, Colts fans are hopeful that Buckner gets healthy as soon as possible.

Colts quarterbacks ‘neck and neck' in training camp battle

Article Continues Below

If the Colts don't get solid quarterback play in 2025, their defense won't matter that much.

Third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and veteran Daniel Jones are in a competitive training camp battle for the team's starting job. It appears that it is a fierce competition.

Steichen called the quarterback battle “neck and neck” on Wednesday per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler also added that Richardson has taken a humble approach to training camp this year. He acknowledged that he did not work hard enough during the 2024 season and needs to adjust his throwing mechanics.

The competition certainly feels quite competitive. Jones is picking up a new offensive system, which is keeping him from running away with the competition.

Both quarterbacks have taken snaps with the first-team offense as well.

Colts fans should watch how the team divvies up snaps during the preseason to get more insight into this important camp battle.