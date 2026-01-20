The Florida Panthers saw Matthew Tkachuk return to the ice on Monday night against the San Jose Sharks. Tkachuk had not skated this season due to injuries suffered during Florida's Stanley Cup run last spring. His return could not have come at a better time, either, with the Panthers sitting near the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Tkachuk set the tone early against the Sharks, dropping the gloves early in the contest. However, that was the extent of his impact. The Panthers fell on Monday by a score of 4-1, and they now sit seventh in the Atlantic. After the game, Tkachuk explained how he felt while on the ice.

“Personally, I will say it was such a relief and nice to be out there,” said Tkachuk, via NHL.com. “Felt better as it went along. First period was weird, I will say. It was a little strange. Just nothing, nothing mimics a game. It was weird, but the second period felt a little bit better and then the third kind of felt pretty much back to normal.”

Article Continues Below

Florida is certainly hoping Tkachuk can find his stride sooner rather than later. Injuries have ravaged the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. This has had a massive impact on their chase for a third consecutive Cup. Florida is four points back of the Buffalo Sabres, who own the East's final Wild Card.

Tkachuk joined the Panthers through trade back in 2022. Since joining Florida, he has become one of the league's most discussed players. In 211 games, he has scored 88 goals and 254 points for the Panthers. He has shown the ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most, and Florida hopes he can do so once again as the season enters the upcoming final stretch.