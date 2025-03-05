We've already seen one goaltender on the move in the National Hockey League in recent days, and another is following suit on Wednesday afternoon. Just days after the Florida Panthers traded backup goaltender Spencer Knight to the Chicago Blackhawks as part of a package to acquire defenseman Seth Jones, the Panthers have acquired Vitek Vanecek from the San Jose Sharks, as first reported by AP's Tim Reynolds.

Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman indicated that the Panthers wanted a new backup to play behind Sergei Bobrovsky after sending Knight to Chicago. They apparently don't trust Chris Driedger to fill the full-time backup role, as he's mostly played in the American Hockey League this season.

Vanecek has already been held out of action by the Sharks in preparation for a pending trade, specifically playing the back up role in Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres. That makes the deal completely unsurprising.

Vanecek has a record of 3-10-3 with the Sharks, the worst team in the Western Conference this season; he also has a 3.89 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage.

Vitek Vanecek has played for multiple teams in his NHL career

Originally selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, Vanecek would play the first several years of his career with the Capitals before eventually being traded to the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey saw Vanecek as a potential long-term solution in goal, signing him to a three-year contract. But after a disappointing start to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was replaced between the pipes by backup Akira Schmid.

Midway through last season, he would be shipped to the Sharks along with a seventh round draft selection in return for fellow goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Vanecek has played 181 career NHL games, going 94-52-20 with a 2.82 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage, and nine shutouts.