The Florida Panthers return the same top-six from last year when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win their first Stanley Cup. The stars are apparent, as Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Matthew Tkachuk must show up for Florida to have a chance against the high-powered Oilers in the rematch. However, if the Panthers want to become back-to-back champions, they'll need a new X-factor to step up, and their third line might be the answer.

Having depth down the lineup is a luxury in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Injuries are bound to happen, and no team knows that better than the Panthers. They've needed some unsung heroes to impact the games when their best players are banged up or unavailable, and their new-look third line has done that thus far.

Brad Marchand, Eetu Luostarinen, and Anton Lundell are an interesting trio on paper. It doesn't necessarily look like a line that will find success, but they've arguably been the best all-around line in these playoffs. Paul Maurice likely assembled the line with the thought of them being a good checking, defensive group, but they've been a force when given the opportunity in the offensive zone.

Marchand has proven to be a steal after the Panthers acquired him from the Boston Bruins for a conditional first-round pick. The Bruins will now get a first-rounder, considering Marchand hasn't missed a game and the Panthers advanced past the second round. The loss of that asset is no problem for Florida, as they likely wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for the former Bruins captain.

Panthers' third line was the Maple Leafs' nightmare

It was a shocking sight to see Marchand step on the ice with the Panthers jersey on his back. Florida broke his heart in the 2023 playoffs when the Bruins had the best regular season in NHL history but blew a 3-1 lead in the first round to the Panthers. Then, in the following postseason last year, the Panthers defeated Marchand again while Sam Bennett knocked him out for most of the series after a controversial punch to the head.

The only team with whom Marchand had more of a problem over the past decade is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The future Hall of Famer is now 5-0 against the Maple Leafs in Game 7s, and it had to be a nightmare scenario for Toronto fans when they saw Marchand start to catch fire in their second-round series. It seems like the pest takes enjoyment in breaking the hearts of Toronto fans, and he did it again in 2025, possibly ending the Core Four's reign in the process.

Marchand recorded three goals and five assists in the seven-game series. Luostarinen chipped in two goals and five assists, while Lundell added two goals and three assists. The dagger was in Game 7 when they combined for seven points, with Marchand icing the game with an empty netter as the boos rained down.

The third line was quiet in the Eastern Conference Final, but the team's depth is its strength. While other players stepped up against the Carolina Hurricanes, it could be Marchand, Lundell, and Luostarinen's turn to get the job done against the Oilers.

Depth vs. depth in Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers lost to the Panthers in the 2024 final because of their lack of scoring depth. Zach Hyman is a massive loss for Edmonton, but the Oilers feel comfortable with the contributions from players like Corey Perry, Connor Brown, and Adam Henrique. The team is still top-heavy, but its depth is shining through in key moments more than it did last year.

Edmonton had little trouble with the first three series because those Western Conference teams had little depth. The Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and, to a lesser degree, the Dallas Stars struggled to match up with the Oilers further down the lineup. While the Stars thought they had the roster to do it, injuries and some star players struggling led to their demise.

Injuries are also a concern for the Panthers, and Luostarinen and Lundell aren't 100% healthy. However, if the break helped them recover, they will help form the toughest bottom-six matchup that the Oilers have faced so far this postseason. If Barkov and the rest of the top-six can neutralize Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the series could rest on the play of the Panthers' third line.

The retooling Bruins did Marchand a favor by sending him to a contender for one more opportunity at a Stanley Cup. He looked to be just a depth piece, but three months later, he could be the X-factor the Panthers need to get over the hump and defeat the red-hot Oilers.