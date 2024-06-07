Sam Reinhart's wife is Jessica Jewell. The pair started dating during the pandemic in 2020, and it didn't take long for the relationship to progress.

They agreed to get engaged on Dec. 24, 2021, and then married on July 7, 2023, at Hummingbird Nest Ranch. The ranch is a luxury villa in California. The wedding was private with some of their closest friends, family, and teammates.

The pair began dating during the pandemic and embarked on a two-week trip to visit Sam's family in Vancouver. However, it turned into an eight-month lockdown, which helped them get to know each other quicker than the average relationship.

It was everything Sam could have asked for, as it allowed him to spend time with family for months instead of the usual fast-paced life of being a professional athlete. Sam's childhood best friend, David Begert, was the wedding officiant.

Sam Reinhart is now trying to win his first Stanley Cup as he takes on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals. Reinhart is in the last season of his contract, but there is reportedly mutual interest to get a deal done to keep Sam and Jessica in South Florida.

Who is Jessica Jewell?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Reinhart (@samsonreinhart)

Sam Reinhart's wife, Jessica Jewell, had a successful career before marrying Sam and moving to South Florida. Jessica worked as a medical assistant at North Toronto Eye Care for several years while pursuing a degree in Human Ecology from Western University. Jessica worked at the Eye Care Center until October 2020. She is also a certified nutrition health coach.

Jessica's previous job was as a business development executive and medical administrative assistant from 2018 to 2019. There are no updates since she began dating Sam, which leads us to believe that the couple is trying to keep her life private due to Sam's high-profile life.

Sam Reinhart's background

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Reinhart (@samsonreinhart)

Reinhart was born in North Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 6, 1995. He was born into a hockey family, as his brothers Max and Griffin were both NHL draft picks, and his father Paul is a former NHL All-Star.

Reinhart played five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Kootenay Ice, tallying 120 goals in his junior career. The Buffalo Sabres drafted Reinhart with the second overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he debuted with the team to start the season. After playing nine games, the Sabres sent Reinhart back to the WHL for the remainder of the season.

Reinhart became a full-time member of the Sabres in 2015-16, recording 42 points in 79 games in his rookie season. Reinhart didn't live up to the hype with the Sabres, failing to eclipse 65 points in any season.

The Sabres, seeking goaltender help, traded Reinhart to the Florida Panthers for a stud goalie prospect in 2021. Reinhart signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract extension with the Panthers.

Reinhart excelled immediately with the Panthers, becoming a 30-goal scorer in back-to-back seasons from 2021 to 2023. Sam's confidence was at an all-time high after the Panthers' run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, as he scored 57 goals this past season. He and the Panthers will attempt to finish the job this season and win their first Stanley Cup.

Reinhart's play improved after his trade to the Panthers, which matches the beginning of his relationship with Jessica. The move to South Florida was the likely culprit, but if you ask Jessica, her love and support put him over the top.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Sam Reinhart's wife, Jessica Jewell.