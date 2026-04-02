The Los Angeles Kings defeated the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday to pull into the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with eight games left to play. Now, they hope they can hold onto it, or perhaps, pull into the first wild card spot, or even move up in the division. The last four seasons have seen the Kings lose four straight times to the Edmonton Oilers, causing an endless chain of misery. But the Kings' dream seeding could see something else, and it might help them go further in the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

The Kings currently have +100 odds to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel. The win against the Blues helped; they have a chance to replicate that against the Predators next.

While the Kings obviously don't want to play the Oilers again, there is still a chance they might face the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, or Colorado Avalanche in the first round. But which team is the best matchup for them?

Why the Anaheim Ducks are the best matchup

The Anaheim Ducks have not made the playoffs since 2018. While they are set to make the playoffs this season, they will be one of the most inexperienced teams to make the party. Yes, the Kings have lost four straight first-round matchups. And yes, the Kings have gone 1-3 against the Ducks this season. But consider the fact that all three of the Ducks' wins happened either in 3 v 3 overtime or in the shootout. There is no 3 v 3 in the playoffs, nor is there a shootout.

The Ducks will have to learn how to win without the skills competition or the 3 v3 overtime. Conversely, the Kings have experience in this aspect and have done it. While the Oilers have been a tough team to overcome, the Ducks don't have the experience yet to contend with the Kings should the two meet in the playoffs.

Experience matters

The Kings have experience, and that also includes their new additions. Artemi Panarin will be dangerous for the Kings when the playoffs begin. He has the speed and the playmaking skills that can give the young Ducks' defense fits. Consider that Macklin Celebrini burned the Ducks twice in three minutes to stun them recently. If the Kings are applying pressure in a playoff atmosphere, they might be able to do this to young goalie Lukas Dostal.

The Ducks have Chris Kreider, Mikael Granlund, Jacob Trouba, and John Carlsson as their most experienced guys. But their top playmakers are Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Beckett Sennecke. While these three are exceptional on offense, they have been prone to mistakes, and that could be costly in the playoffs.

Getting hot at the right time matters

The Kings have withered in mediocrity all season. But this team has proven in the past that this does not matter. Remember, when the Kings won their Stanley Cups in the 2010s, they entered the playoffs as a bottom seed. Likewise, this team has struggled mightily all season. Recently, they have gone 3-4-3 in their past 10 games.

But all it takes is getting into the tournament. The Kings' remaining schedule sees them facing the Nashville Predators (twice), the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Vancouver Canucks (twice), the Oilers (without Leon Draisaitl), the Seattle Kraken, and the Calgary Flames. The teams on this schedule provide a very favorable stretch. While the Predators, Oilers, and Kraken are the only teams fighting for a playoff spot, getting victories in any fashion can lead to momentum.

If the Kings can go 6-1-1 over their final eight games, they would finish with a 36-27-19 record, which would be good for 91 points. In the Western Conference this season, that would not only be enough for a playoff spot, but possibly for the first wild card. If that happens, the Kings could possibly draw the Ducks, who currently are atop the Pacific Division. If that happens, then the Kings could benefit from being playoff veterans.