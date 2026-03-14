The Los Angeles Kings don't take on the New York Rangers until next Monday. However, this game is still on the mind of star winger Artemi Panarin. The Rangers traded Panarin to the Kings before the NHL's Olympic break in early February. When he takes the ice on Monday, he will face New York for the first time since this trade.

Panarin has played well since putting on a Kings sweater. He only has two goals in eight games, but he also has eight points. The veteran winger is having an incredible season, and he hopes to help Los Angeles win the Stanley Cup. Before facing New York, he admitted that the emotions over returning to New York could affect how he plays.

“Probably try being more relaxed, but I’m sure I’m going to be nervous and that is going to affect my game,” Panarin said, via NHL.com. “I’ll try to be smarter with that. Obviously, excited to see the fans.”

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Panarin spent seven years as a member of the Rangers. He reached the Eastern Conference Finals with New York in 2022 and 2024. Unfortunately, New York came up short and failed to make it out of the East Final each time.

The Rangers are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. In fact, they are dead last in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they sold at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. The Kings sent forward Liam Greentree and a third-round pick to acquire Panarin.

The Kings are looking to keep their heads above water in the Western Conference playoff race. Los Angeles needs all the points they can get from their remaining games. Los Angeles takes on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday before facing New York on Monday.