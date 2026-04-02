One month after sending Geno Smith to the New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders found a new veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins. Cousins now leads the Raiders' 2026 quarterback, though he is expected to soon be joined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

The five-year deal is worth up to $172 million, but only $20 million is guaranteed. Cousins will still make at least double the $10 million he would have made with the Atlanta Falcons in 2026, and now has an opportunity to potentially begin the year as the starter.

Cousins now joins a quarterback room that previously only included the infamously inefficient Aidan O'Connell, who spent the majority of the 2025 season on Las Vegas' practice squad.

Despite the expectation that the Raiders will select Mendoza, general manager John Spytek said he would “ideally” like the Indiana alum to begin his career “learning behind somebody.” Spytek also made it clear that his plan was not centered on O'Connell and teased an impending addition, which turned out to be Cousins.

While a Cousins signing does little to excite fans in 2026, he gives the Raiders an intriguing veteran option while finding a way to extend his own career.

Kirk Cousins lands in potentially opportunistic position

Although Cousins was adamant that he would continue playing, the Falcons' release of him could have been damning. Better players have struggled to sign another contract after similar roster moves, and at 37, Cousins' stock remains at an all-time low.

Yet, the Raiders were always one of the few teams that would give him a realistic chance to begin the 2026 season as a starter. Cousins is fully over the hill at this point, but Las Vegas' determination to take it slow with Mendoza makes it more than likely that he will take the team's first offensive snap in Week 1.

The role will certainly come with immense pressure for multiple reasons. Playing in front of the No. 1 pick is never an easy feat, and few quarterbacks currently have a worse reputation than Cousins, who was repeatedly booed off the field by Falcons fans in 2025.

But at this point in his career, it would be difficult for Cousins to sign with a team whose fan base would not scrutinize his every move, regardless. It could be a third-string high schooler behind him, and fans would still be begging the team to bench him at the first sign of adversity.

Whether he is willing to acknowledge it or not, Cousins is approaching his swan song, and he somehow finds himself in a position to compete for another starting opportunity, even if that window closes quicker than anyone can realize it was ever open. Adding another $20 million to his bank account is a mere cherry on top, especially when he will still be cashing checks from the Falcons in 2026.

Kirk Cousins grade: A

Raiders find another veteran quarterback

Regardless of who starts Week 1, everyone knows who will actually be the Raiders' quarterback in 2026 and beyond. Spytek still felt compelled to give his eventual franchise quarterback a veteran companion, and after reviewing his options, determined that Cousins was his best choice.

While the initial news of Cousins' signing might have tempted some Raiders fans to throw their phones across the room, the fine details certainly soften the blow. Las Vegas is only responsible for $11.3 million of Cousins' $20 million guaranteed rate in 2026, with the remaining $8.7 million to be paid by the Falcons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The contract structure still gives the Raiders cap space flexibility, even if free agency has all but concluded. Las Vegas began the day with the 15th-most cap space in the league, per Over The Cap.

Cousins is also a solid scheme fit for first-year head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. Cousins played for Kubiak from 2019 to 2021, when the latter served as the Minnesota Vikings' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Janocko, who worked in various roles with Minnesota from 2015 to 2021, served as Cousins' quarterbacks coach when Kubiak was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Signing Cousins lacks excitement, but no quarterback available at this stage of free agency would bring much more emotion. As jarring as the initially reported $172 million figure was, the actual amount Las Vegas will cough up for Cousins is of significant value.

Raiders grade: B