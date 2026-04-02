Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings picked up a huge win on Wednesday over the St. Louis Blues. The Kings are in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And this win brought Los Angeles into sole possession of the final Wild Card spot in the West with eight games remaining.

The Kings and Blues went to overtime on Wednesday, tied 1-1. However, they didn't need the entire five minutes to settle this one. Moore skated past a St. Louis skater toward the goal and buried the game-winning shot to clinch the victory.

ALL THE WAY FROM THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, IT'S TREVOR MOORE pic.twitter.com/jhkHM4DTVt — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 2, 2026

After the game, interim head coach DJ Smith had high praise for the veteran forward. He spoke positively about his performance over the last few games. And he made clear that Moore is an important part of this team's success.

“A complete team player. I think over this last little bit, he's been as good as anybody. He's dangerous, he’s scoring and as you can see, that speed is a big difference. I have no problem putting him on the ice at any time in the game,” the interim Kings coach said, via team beat reporter Zach Dooley.

Moore has spent most of his career with Los Angeles and has emerged as a secondary offensive option for them. He has not reached the same heights he did in 2023-24, when he scored a career-high 31 goals. Still, Moore has shown up in big moments, much like he did on Wednesday night.

The Kings are in a postseason spot thanks to this game-winning goal from their longtime forward. However, the work is now only beginning as the remaining games become more intense. Los Angeles is in action again on Thursday night when they take on the Nashville Predators.