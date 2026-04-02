The Pittsburgh Pirates are approaching a defining moment as Paul Skenes and the club prepare for the highly anticipated debut of top prospect Konnor Griffin. As Griffin prepares to take the field Friday, his arrival has quickly become one of the early season’s most compelling storylines.

The Pirates are promoting Griffin, a 19-year-old shortstop, for their home opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Notably, the decision follows a dominant stretch in Triple-A, where he hit .438 over five games while showcasing elite speed and power.

Meanwhile, Skenes, now firmly established as the staff ace, has embraced the moment. He continues to emerge as a leader for a Pirates roster transitioning into a new competitive window built around elite young talent.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, later shared on X, formerly Twitter, the 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner publicly reacted to Griffin’s call-up and shared his excitement surrounding the arrival of the highly coveted prospect.

“I'm fired up that Konnor Griffin is making his debut on Friday..

He's gonna bring a lot of energy and his play speaks for itself”

"I'm fired up that Konnor Griffin is making his debut on Friday.. He's gonna bring a lot of energy and his play speaks for itself" ~ @Paul_Skenes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KAtZuRet5k — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2026

Additionally, he enters his debut as MLB’s consensus No. 1 prospect. He dominated in 2025, hitting .333 with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He then carried that momentum into 2026 with a rapid rise through Triple-A.

The Pirates intend to install the young shortstop as their everyday shortstop immediately. The organization has long sought offensive consistency at the position, and Griffin’s five-tool skill set addresses that need from day one.

The moment also places Griffin in rare company. He will become the first teenage position player to debut in the majors since Juan Soto in 2018, underscoring the organization's confidence in his readiness.

As Skenes anchors the rotation and Griffin looks to elevate the lineup, the Pirates appear poised to convert potential into production, signaling a new era defined by their emerging cornerstone duo. With the team off Thursday, Pittsburgh is preparing for its home opener Friday vs. the Orioles.