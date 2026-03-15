Los Angeles Kings star Anze Kopitar made history Saturday night, becoming the franchise's all-time points leader after surpassing Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne during a 6-4 loss against the New Jersey Devils.

Kopitar entered the night tied with Dionne's long-standing record of 1,307 points before scoring twice on the power play to set a new franchise record. He tied Dionne with a second-period goal and then surpassed him with a third-period goal, his 10th of the season, bringing him to 1,308 points and setting a new franchise milestone.

HISTORY FOR KOPITAR 👑 Anze Kopitar has passed Marcel Dionne to become the LA Kings' all-time points leader 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tdjQRDxT9E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2026

The milestone came in Kopitar's 1,505th career game, compared with Dionne's 1,307 points in 921 games with Los Angeles from 1975 to 1987. Kopitar now owns 450 goals and a franchise-best 858 assists, giving him 1,308 points with the Kings. Dionne, one of the most prolific scorers of his era, recorded 558 goals and 757 assists during his tenure in Los Angeles. Kopitar also ranks third on the Kings' all-time goals list, trailing Dionne and Luc Robitaille (557).

Article Continues Below

Selected 11th overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, Kopitar has spent his entire career with Los Angeles. The Slovenian center debuted in 2006 with two goals against the Anaheim Ducks and has since played 20 NHL seasons with the club. He helped the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and has been the team captain since the 2016-17 season, becoming the franchise's longest-serving captain.

The 38-year-old, who announced he will retire after the 2025-26 season, is a five-time All-Star and a two-time Selke Trophy winner. He has also won three Lady Byng Trophies and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award. Kopitar ranks 38th in NHL history in points and 28th in assists while becoming one of the few players to play more than 1,500 games for a single franchise.

Despite a record-setting night from Kopitar, Los Angeles fell to New Jersey and slipped out of the Western Conference wild-card position amid the team's push for a playoff berth.